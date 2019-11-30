Hoosier
Maven
First Quarter Analysis: Indiana leads 7-0 and is Threatening Again

Tom Brew

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana and Purdue are fighting for the Old Oaken Bucket today here in West Lafayette, so let's try something a little different and break this game down a quarter at a time for you, in real time.

At the end of the first quarter, Indiana leads 7-0. Purdue had two long drives but didn't score, and it was just the opposite for Indiana, which scored a touchdown on its only complete drive of the period.

Let's break it down:

What I liked: There was no doubt that true freshman Sampson James was ready to play Saturday. With starting running back Stevie Scott unable to go, James got his first start of the year and made the most of it. 

Indiana's first drive was a doozy. The 12-play, 91-yard drive featured James often, and he had 54 yards on 6 carries on the drive. James came into the game with only 132 yards rushing, and was averaging just 2.8 yards per carry, so it was nice to see that early explosion.

What I didn't like: Indiana's defense was bending a lot but not breaking. Purdue had multiple first downs on each of its first two possessions.

Key play: On James' second carry, he found a little gap on the  right side of the line and went bursting through it for a 30-yard gain. We haven't seen that kind of explosion from him all year, really,  

Number that matters (2): That's the number of huge defensive stops to end Purdue drives in the quarter. The Boilermakers moved the ball well on their first drive, but it ended with an errant throw into the end zone that was intercepted by Jamar Johnson. The second big stop came when Purdue went for it on fourth down, but quarterback Aidan O'Connell was sacked by Indiana's Jerome Johnson for a 13-yard loss. 

