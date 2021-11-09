Indiana's Quarterback Situation Still Uncertain For Saturday's Game With Rutgers

True freshman Donaven McCulley struggled in the passing game in Saturday's loss to Michigan, and now injured veterans Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle are back to practice, with their status still week-to-week. There has been discussion about saving McCulley's redshirt year, but that might not be possible.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's offense struggled again on Saturday night in the 29-7 loss to Michigan, and now it's official that Indiana will finish the season with a losing record at no bowl trip. The Hoosiers, still looking for their first Big Ten win, rank 13th in the league in total offense after finishing No. 4 a year ago.

Freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley got his second start at Michigan while starter Michael Penix Jr. (shoulder) and backup Jack Tuttle (foot) missed the game with injuries.

McCulley struggled though, completing only 10 of 24 passes for 88 yards, with only two of the 10 receptions by wide receivers. Indiana had only one good drive all night, and lost its fifth straight game to fall to 2-7 on the season. The Hoosiers play Rutgers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, hoping to end the streak.

They'll need better quarterback play for that to happen.

"There's never just one single thing, but getting ourselves in a position to have better quarterback play is really the key in my opinion," Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday during his weekly news conference.. "It starts up front, and then obviously those guys getting open and being able to finish plays when they get to that position, but we need to do better there, for sure."

McCulley played well in his first start on the road at Maryland two weeks ago, where he completed 14-of-25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. But this week, he sliced those stats by more than half against Michigan's stellar defense.

It's a tough spot, playing on the road in front of more than 109,000 fans. It showed.

"We're trying to help encourage and coach Donaven to make quick decisions relative to both the running game and the passing game," Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. "In order to play quarterback at a high level, you have to be decisive and know when to throw it, when to run it."

Sheridan said the offense wasn't able to sustain drives and there were certain situations on third-and-manageable where Indiana didn't execute. McCulley completed several short passes to his tight ends and back, but wide receivers Miles Marshall and Jacolby Hewitt each had just one catch — for 8 yards — and all-Big Ten receiver Ty Fryfogle didn't have a single catch.

Sheridan said he needs to do a better job of designing plays for Fryfogle, because he's one of Indiana's best players. There can't be games where he's not involved, he said.

"You're trying to run concepts and schemes that fit whoever's behind the center, and while it benefits them, you're also asking other players to maybe do things they haven't done as much of," he said.

Allen said on Monday that Penix and Tuttle are both practicing this week. Penix hasn't played since getting hurt on Oct. 2 at Penn State, and Tuttle has been out since injuring his first on the first drive of the Oct. 23 loss to Ohio State. Allen won't name a starter this week, playing it day by day.

"I think the bottom line is whoever the quarterback is, everything is built on their strengths and the things that they're able to do,'' Allen said. "They need to give us a chance to win and put the ball across the goal line eventually and create first downs, stay on the field, and that to me is the objective — to be able to possess the ball and score points," Allen said.

McCulley is the only healthy option, but if he starts on Saturday, his redshirt status will go out the window. NCAA rules allow for a player to see action in up to four games and still redshirt, and he has played in four games already. Allen said it has been discussed to save that redshirt — giving him an extra year of eligibility in 2025 — but it just might not be an option if Penix and/or Tuttle still can't go.

"It's all based on where those other two guys (Penix and Tuttle) are at and what their health is like," Allen said. "If he (McCulley) plays at all Saturday, you know what that means."

Allen said he won't play a quarterback who isn't completely healthy, so he will evaluate the progress of Penix and Tuttle during practice this week while also getting McCulley ready for another start against Rutgers.

"You definitely want to maximize your roster," he said. "You want to maximize your player development and all that, and there's no question that was the initial plan with him. We all understood that clearly, and he did, too. We're not going to put them out there if they're not healthy. But we talk about what do we have to do to be able to help us be successful on Saturday? So that's part of it."

"Those are discussions we've had to make, and it's all based upon the health of those other two guys, and we're going to let these guys prepare this week and we'll see what happens.''