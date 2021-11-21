Indiana's Drive-by-Drive Performance Against Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana faced off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in its last home game of the season, and it wasn't pretty. The Gophers beat Indiana 35-14 for their fifth conference win, and the Hoosiers dropped to 2-9 overall and 0-8 in the Big Ten.

True freshman Donaven McCulley got his fourth start of the season after Jack Tuttle re-injured himself in his attempted return to the field last week against Rutgers.

The Hoosiers' opening drive resulted in a touchdown, but then it was downhill from there. McCulley went 3-for-7 passing for 17 yards. He was clearly more comfortable running with the ball, where he rushed 16 times for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Gremel, a walk-on from Noblesville, Ind. ran twice for 22 yards and went 5-for-12 passing for 60 yards and a touchdown with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter. It was his first career touchdown pass.

Here's how every drive played out for McCulley and Gremel:

Indiana Drive No. 1

Plays: 14

14 Yards: 92

92 Time of possession: 6:24

6:24 First downs: 5

5 Key play: McCulley runs for 16 yards to the Minnesota 47-yard line for a first down.

McCulley runs for 16 yards to the Minnesota 47-yard line for a first down. Result: McCulley runs it into the end zone himself to put the Hoosiers on the board first, and Charles Campbell kicks the point-after.

McCulley runs it into the end zone himself to put the Hoosiers on the board first, and Charles Campbell kicks the point-after. The skinny: Minnesota's first drive lasted 8:19, so the two total drives ate up almost all of the first quarter. McCulley rushed for 53 yards and completed 1-for-2 passes for 7 yards on the drive.

Indiana Drive No. 2

Plays: 3

3 Yards: 6

6 Time of possession: 2:04

2:04 First downs: 0

0 Key play: McCulley runs for 6 yards to the Indiana 28-yard line.

McCulley runs for 6 yards to the Indiana 28-yard line. Result: James Evans punts for 44 yards. Brock Annexstad returns for 4 yards to the Minnesota 32-yard line.

James Evans punts for 44 yards. Brock Annexstad returns for 4 yards to the Minnesota 32-yard line. The skinny: Just as quickly as Indiana gained composure on its opening drive, it lost it in the next. McCulley keeps relying on his legs and also handing the ball off to guys like Davion Ervin-Poindexter who ran for only 2 yards on this drive.

Indiana Drive No. 3

Plays: 3

3 Yards: 0

0 Time of possession: 2:14

2:14 First downs: 0

0 Key play: McCulley runs for 3 yards to the Indiana 28-yard line.

McCulley runs for 3 yards to the Indiana 28-yard line. Result: Evans punts for 41 yards.

Evans punts for 41 yards. The skinny: McCulley got sacked by Nyles Pinckney for a loss of 3 yards. This was the first time McCulley was sacked this game.

Indiana Drive No. 4

Plays: 2

2 Yards: 0

0 Time of possession: 0:16

0:16 First downs: 0

0 Key play: No key play.

No key play. Result: McCulley's pass is intercepted.

McCulley's pass is intercepted. The skinny: McCulley's lone interception shows why he has been more comfortable rushing the ball for almost the entire game. He's gone 1-for-3 passing and rushed 12 times for 59 yards.

2nd Half

Indiana Drive No. 5

Plays: 1

1 Yards: Minus-2 yards

Minus-2 yards Time of possession: 0:09

0:09 First downs: 0

0 Key play: No key play.

No key play. Result: Indiana takes a knee at the half.

Indiana Drive No. 6

Plays: 6

6 Yards: 8

8 Time of possession: 3:31

3:31 First downs: 1

1 Key play: McCulley's pass is complete to Matt Bjorson for 6 yards to Indiana's 39-yard line for a first down.

McCulley's pass is complete to Matt Bjorson for 6 yards to Indiana's 39-yard line for a first down. Result: Evans punts for 48 yards, and Annexstad returns for 12 yards.

Indiana Drive No. 7

Plays: 3

3 Yards: 6

6 Time of possession: 2:00

2:00 First downs: 0

0 Key play: Hendershot runs for 4 yards to Indiana's 7-yard line.

Hendershot runs for 4 yards to Indiana's 7-yard line. Result: Evans punts for 48 yards with a fair catch by Annexstad at the Gopher's 44-yard line.

Evans punts for 48 yards with a fair catch by Annexstad at the Gopher's 44-yard line. The skinny: Hendershot gets his second run of the game.

Indiana Drive No. 8

Plays: 1

1 Yards: 0

0 Time of possession: 0:12

0:12 First downs: 0

0 Key play: No key play.

No key play. Result: McCulley's pass is intercepted by Phillip Howard at Minnesota's 34-yard line. Howard returns it 24 yards to Indiana's 42-yard line.

McCulley's pass is intercepted by Phillip Howard at Minnesota's 34-yard line. Howard returns it 24 yards to Indiana's 42-yard line. The skinny: This is McCulley's second interception of the game.

Indiana Drive No. 9

Plays: 3

3 Yards: 5

5 Time of possession: 0:21

0:21 First downs: 0

0 Key moment: Walk-on Grant Gremel comes into the game at quarterback.

Walk-on Grant Gremel comes into the game at quarterback. Result: Evans punts for 51 yards with a fair catch by Annexstad at Minnesota's 35-yard line.

Evans punts for 51 yards with a fair catch by Annexstad at Minnesota's 35-yard line. The skinny: Gremel went 0-for-3 passing on this drive.

Indiana Drive No. 10

Plays: 9

9 Yards: 29

29 Time of possession: 2:40

2:40 First downs: 2

2 Key play: Gremel runs for 18 yards to the Indiana 42-yard line for a first down.

Gremel runs for 18 yards to the Indiana 42-yard line for a first down. Result: Gremel's pass is incomplete to Ty Fryfogle. The Gophers take over on downs.

Gremel's pass is incomplete to Ty Fryfogle. The Gophers take over on downs. The skinny: McCulley came in for just one play after Indiana's timeout. Gremel returned to the field shortly after.

Indiana Drive No. 11

Plays: 7

7 Yards: 69

69 Time of possession: 3:13

3:13 First downs: 2

2 Key play: On third-and-5, Gremel's pass is complete to A.J. Barner for 24 yards to Indiana's 29-yard line for a first down.

On third-and-5, Gremel's pass is complete to A.J. Barner for 24 yards to Indiana's 29-yard line for a first down. Result: Gremel's pass is complete to Malachi Holt-Bennett for a 29-yard touchdown (Campbell kick).

Gremel's pass is complete to Malachi Holt-Bennett for a 29-yard touchdown (Campbell kick). The skinny: Gremel was given his touchdown ball after the game and said, "I've got to hold onto this."