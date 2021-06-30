Indiana's Lee Wilbanks Named 2020 Personnel Director of the Year by FootballScoop

Indiana's dramatic football improvement in the past two years has been fueled by a big boost in recruiting, and that means the nation is starting to notice Lee Willbanks, Indiana's senior director of recruiting.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – There is plenty of credit to go around for Indiana's dramatic college football turnaround in the past two years, but one person who often flies under the radar is Lee Willbanks, Indiana's senior director of recruiting.

But for the experts who know the importance of that behind-the-scenes work, Willbanks isn't a secret anymore. The national website FootballScoop.com has named Willbanks their Personnel Director of the Year, the site announced on Wednesday.

Known as "a tireless grinder with an eye for talent,'' Willbanks has a close relationship with Indiana coach Tom Allen. They worked together at several stops, and he became a critical part of Indiana's staff once Allen took over as the Hoosiers' head coach in late 2016.

Willbanks was chosen for the award by its former winners. Indiana, a school with a horrible football history, has gone 14-7 in the past two years and spent most of last season ranked in the top-10. They've done that by elevating their recruiting, and adding a star or two worth of production by developing players at a high level.

"We don't have to out-recruit people, we have to out-evaluate people, and once you get them, you have to out-develop them," said Allen. "That's how you win at Indiana. It's finding those guys that fit our system and fit our culture.

"At a place like Indiana you have to do a tremendous job combing the country to find great fits and he's a tenacious bulldog in that endeavor. Tireless worker, watches hours and hours and hours of film, knows everybody that's out there. He does a tremendous job finding guys out there that can help us."

