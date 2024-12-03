Indiana’s Curt Cignetti Is Unanimous Big Ten Coach Of The Year
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten has two football coach of the year awards – one voted by the media and the other by fellow coaches.
Indiana’s Curt Cignetti swept both honors. The first-year Indiana coach won both the Hayes-Schembechler (conference coaches) and Dave McClain (media) Awards.
The Big Ten announced its postseason awards on Tuesday.
Cignetti became the first Indiana coach to earn Big Ten Coach of the Year honors since Tom Allen won it in 2020. Cignetti joins Allen and Bill Mallory (1986) as Indiana coaches to win conference coach of the year honors.
Indiana improved from a 3-9 season in 2023 under Allen to an 11-1 season and a probable College Football Playoff berth in Cignetti’s first season. Indiana has a record win total and won eight Big Ten games for the first time in school history.
“Based on the expectations prior to the season by the media and pretty much everybody else across the country, what we ended up getting done on the field it was a historic year for Indiana football,” Cignetti told Big Ten Network on Tuesday.
Cignetti is the only non-Ohio State or non-Michigan coach first-year Big Ten coach to begin 10-0 overall. Indiana also placed ahead of both Ohio State and Michigan in the Big Ten standings for the first time since 1967.
He has won coach of the year awards in four different conferences and was asked what the common theme of success is.
“You’ve got to have the right kind of people in your organization, players and coaches, and you’ve got to get everybody to think alike, that's bottom line,” Cignetti said. “That's my job during the season, everybody's got to be focused on the same thing. And I think that's what this team has done really well.”
Indiana players did not receive additional individual awards from the Big Ten, despite having both units ranked in the top 25 nationally in their respective categories.
Indiana’s defense, ranked second in the country, was well-represented on the All-Big Ten first team. Defensive end Mikail Kamara, linebacker Aiden Fisher and cornerback D'Angelo Ponds all made the first team.
However, Indiana did not receive any individual awards on the defensive side. Penn State's Abdul Carter got the Defensive Player of the Year award along with Defensive Lineman of the Year. Iowa’s Jay Higgins was the Linebacker Of the Year. Ohio State’s Caleb Downs was Defensive Back of the Year.
Indiana had no offensive players on the All-Big Ten first team. Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel was All-Big Ten first team quarterback over Kurtis Rourke.
This in spite of the fact Rourke won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week three times, led the Big Ten in passing efficiency, and was tied for the Big Ten lead in touchdown passes with 27.
Rourke was an All-Big Ten second team selection. Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and center Mike Katic were All-Big Ten third team selections, though Katic was a media-only selection.
Honorable mentions are split by coaches and media teams. Katic was honorable mention on the coaches team.
Running back Justice Ellison, tight end Zach Horton and tackle Carter Smith were unanimous honorable mention selections on the offensive side. Wide receiver Myles Price was a honorable mention selection on the media team.
Defensive tackles James Carpenter and CJ West and linebacker Jailin Walker were unanimous honorable mention selections on the defensive side. Defensive end Lanell Carr Jr. and safety Shawn Asbury II were media-only honorable mention selections.
Long snapper Mark Langston was a unanimous honorable mention on special teams. Kicker Nicolas Radicic and punt returner Price were media-only honorable mention selections.
Big Ten individual awards
Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Abdul Carter, Penn State
Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote): Curt Cignetti, Indiana
Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote): Curt Cignetti, Indiana
Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year: Tyler Warren, Penn State
Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year: Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Abdul Carter, Penn State
Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Jay Higgins, Iowa
Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Dominic Zvada, Michigan
Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Eddie Czaplicki, USC
Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
Post-playing honors
Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Madieu Williams, Maryland
Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Russell Wilson, Wisconsin
