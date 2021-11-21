Indiana Backup Quarterback Grant Gremel Enters Conversation as Potential Starter

Indiana walk-on quarterback Grant Gremel took over for Donaven McCulley in the fourth quarter on Saturday against Minnesota, and led the Hoosiers on a touchdown drive, getting his first career passing touchdown. Hoosiers coach Tom Allen was impressed.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It was late in the fourth quarter, and the outcome was no longer in doubt in Indiana's game with Minnesota. But there were still plays to be made.

Grant Gremel knew that.

Gremel, a redshirt sophomore walk-on quarterback from Noblesville, Ind., had replaced Donaven McCulley in the fourth quarter, and he led the Hoosiers on a dive drive downfield. And with 22 seconds left on the clock, he threw his first collegiate touchbdown pass to freshman Malachi Holt-Bennett

The touchdown didn't mean anything in regards to the result of the game, but to Gremel, it meant everything.

It was a dream come true.

"When I came here, I never thought I'd be in this position," a smiling Gremel said after the game. "It's real special."

Gremel held on tightly to his touchdown ball during his postgame press conference in the north end zone at Memorial Stadium, and he said he's going to keep it close. On the day, he was 5-for-12 passing for 60 yards, and showed his running ability with an 18-yard scamper.

He moved the Hoosiers down the field, and made plays. Just like he's supposed, regardless of his place on the depth chart.

"Being here for three years, I know the plays," he said. "Obviously, having an understanding of the offense helps you stay calm."

Indiana coach Tom Allen was impressed with Gremel's ability to jump into another tough game situation, just like he did in the Ohio State game on Oct. 23 after quarterback Jack Tuttle was injured on the last play of the first drive of the game.

"The thing that stuck out to me with him is he looks comfortable," Allen said. "That's a good sign, and he's improved a lot since he's been here."

Unfortunately one quarterback's success was another's struggle. McCulley led an impressive 92-yard first drive, but couldn't keep momentum moving forward.

"I'm trying to mentor him a little bit, even though I haven't played a lot," Gremel said. "I try to help him see things and just try to get him to calm down."

McCulley went 3-for-7 passing for 17 yards and rushed 16 times for 72 yards clearly suggesting he likes to run and struggles in the air during games.

"You've still got to throw the football," Allen said. "I get it, you run the ball with him, and he can throw the ball. That's great, but it says dual threat. Dual means you do both."

Allen said he understands third-and-longs are difficult and not ideal for a rookie quarterback. He sees plenty of talent in McCulley but recognizes if a player is thrown into a situation too early when they're not ready, it can hurt them rather than help.

"Just being real, we've had those conversations," Allen said. "You play somebody too soon, and it makes it hard."

Standout tight end Peyton Hendershot wasn't targeted on any passes, even thought Allen said it was in the game plan to keep him involved, but he did run twice for 8 yards. Allen said he also wanted wide receiver Ty Fryfogle more involved, but he had only one catch.

Gremel and McCulley have a close relationship and talk a lot off the field. Gremel said the two watch film and study together, and both are always prepared to play.

"I try to approach every game the same whether I'm starting, or whether I'm sixth string," Gremel said. "I always prepare like I'm the starter because you never know what's going to happen."

Although no decisions are made this early in the week, Allen said he's open to utilizing Gremel more in Indiana's season finale against Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket game on Saturday. It's even possible that he could start, Allen said.

"Whatever we've got to do to beat Purdue," Allen said. "That's the bottom line. Everything's on the table. We've got one game, one very important game, the biggest game of the season."