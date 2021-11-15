Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    Game Times Set for Indiana Football, Basketball on Nov. 27 — And You Aren't Going to Like It
    Indiana fans are forced to choose now between the Old Oaken Bucket football game on Nov. 27, and and Indiana basketball home game now that game times have been announced. The Indiana-Purdue football game in West Lafayette starts at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the basketball game starts at 7 p.m. ET at Assembly Hall.
    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana fans hoping to do a day/night doubleheader on Saturday, Nov. 27 for the Indiana-Purdue football game in West Lafayette and Indiana basketball's home game with Marshall are out of luck,

    The game times were announced for both games on Monday, and the Old Oaken Bucket game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Indiana's basketball game with Marshall will tip off at 7 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, so seeing both games in their entirety is now out of the question.

    Indiana and Purdue didn't play a year ago because both schools were dealing with COVID-19 breakouts at the end of the year. They tried two weekends in a row to get the game in, but couldn't do it. 

    Indiana won the last meeting in 2019 in overtime, and currently has the Old Oaken Bucket in its possession. The game will be televised on FOX Sports 1. 

    Prior to the Nov. 27 meeting, Indiana hosts Minnesota this Saturday and Purdue plays Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Indiana is 2-8 on the season thus far, and Purdue is 6-4.

    Indiana's basketball game with Marshall should be a good one. Marshall is one of the better mid-major teams on Indiana's schedule. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. 

    Prior to that, Indiana has home games on Wednesday (Nov. 17) against St. John's, on Sunday (Nov. 21) against Louisiana, and Tuesday (Nov. 23) against Jackson State. The Hoosiers are 2-0 so far on the season under first-year coach Mike Woodson. They have beaten Eastern Michigan and Northern Illinois from the Mid-American Conference so far this year. both at home.

