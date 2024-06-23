In-State Tight End Andrew Barker Commits to Indiana Football
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Andrew Barker will stay in his home state and play for coach Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers.
On Sunday morning, the tight end out of Kokomo, Ind. announced his commitment to Indiana.
"100% committed!!!" Barker posted on X.
Barker is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end in the class of 2025. As a junior at Kokomo High School, he made 23 receptions for 324 yards and four touchdowns. He also punted for Kokomo, played defensive end, took a few snaps at quarterback and running back, and played on the basketball and baseball teams during his high school career.
He's a three-star recruit ranked No. 94 among tight ends and No. 38 in Indiana, according to 247Sports. Barker is unranked by recruiting sites Rivals, On3 and ESPN.
Barker picked Indiana over offers from Army, Ball State, Dartmouth, Gardner-Webb, Illinois State, Marshall, Navy, Ohio, Penn and Southern Illinois.
When Barker joins the Hoosiers, he'll be coached by new tight ends coach Grant Cain, who came with Cignetti from James Madison. Barker is the 14th member of Indiana's 2025 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 52 nationally.