Linebacker Paul Nelson Flips Commitment To Indiana Football
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football landed the 20th member of its 2025 recruiting class on Tuesday, when linebacker Paul Nelson announced his commitment to the Hoosiers.
"Wassup guys really blessed for the opportunity officially committed to the University of Indiana," Nelson posted on X.
This a notable recruiting win for new Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti in the Midwest. Nelson is from Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, and he previously committed to Cincinnati on June 9. But on Tuesday, he flipped his commitment to Indiana.
Nelson is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker. He's a three-star recruit ranked No. 1140 in the nation, No. 112 among linebackers and No. 47 in Ohio. As a junior, he made 89 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups, and one interception returned for a touchdown.
He also held scholarship offers from Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Illinois, Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Toledo and West Virginia.
