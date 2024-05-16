Linebacker Rolijah Hardy Commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Rolijah Hardy announced on Thursday his commitment to Indiana, joining coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers for the 2024 season.
A 6-foot-1 linebacker, Hardy comes to Bloomington with four years of eligibility. He signed with Navy as part of the class of 2023 but did not appear in any games.
As a senior at Lakeland High School in Florida, he was named 2022 Big School Defensive Player of the Year by the Lakeland Ledger. Hardy led Lakeland with 101 total tackles and 69 solo tackles, in addition to 11.5 tackles for loss.
Hardy was rated as a two-star prospect in high school. He also held offers from Arkansas State, Eastern Kentucky, Georgetown, Incarnate Word, Middle Tennessee State, Rhode Island, South Dakota, South Florida, Tulane and Western Michigan.
Hardy represents Indiana's 29th incoming transfer this offseason, and he joins a linebacker room coached by defensive coordinator Bryant Haines. James Madison transfers Aiden Fisher and Jailin Walker, along with UMass transfer Nahji Logan and returning Hoosiers Kaiden Turner, Joshua Rudolph and Isaiah Jones figure to be Indiana's main contributors at linebacker in 2024.