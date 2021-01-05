List of Indiana Football Seniors Coming and Going in 2021

We provide a running list of Indiana football seniors and their decisions for 2021.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The seniors this year had a unique decision to make after the season ended.

Due to COVID-19, all athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility, so seniors have the chance to come back next season if they choose to do so.

Indiana football's seniors have already started making decisions, so it's time to keep track of what all the Hoosiers are deciding.

Who's Staying?

Michael Ziemba, defensive lineman

Ziemba story, CLICK HERE

Raheem Layne, defensive back

Layne story, CLICK HERE

Khameron Taylor, tight end

Taylor story, CLICK HERE

Marcelino Ball, defensive back

Ball story, CLICK HERE

Undecided

Whop Philyor, wide receiver

Ty Fryfogle, wide receiver

Dylan Powell, offensive lineman

Harry Crider, offensive lineman

Mackenzie Nworah, offensive lineman

Jerome Johnson, defensive lineman

Jovan Swann, defensive lineman

Haydon Whitehead, punter

Jared Smolar, kicker

Gabe Cohen, defensive back

Who's Going?

No players have currently announced if they're officially leaving yet.

This story will continue to be updated.

Follow us on Facebook at Indiana Hoosiers on Sports Illustrated.

Follow us on Twitter at @HoosiersNowSI.