List of Indiana Football Seniors Coming and Going in 2021
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The seniors this year had a unique decision to make after the season ended.
Due to COVID-19, all athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility, so seniors have the chance to come back next season if they choose to do so.
Indiana football's seniors have already started making decisions, so it's time to keep track of what all the Hoosiers are deciding.
Who's Staying?
Michael Ziemba, defensive lineman
Raheem Layne, defensive back
Khameron Taylor, tight end
Marcelino Ball, defensive back
Undecided
Whop Philyor, wide receiver
Ty Fryfogle, wide receiver
Dylan Powell, offensive lineman
Harry Crider, offensive lineman
Mackenzie Nworah, offensive lineman
Jerome Johnson, defensive lineman
Jovan Swann, defensive lineman
Haydon Whitehead, punter
Jared Smolar, kicker
Gabe Cohen, defensive back
Who's Going?
No players have currently announced if they're officially leaving yet.
This story will continue to be updated.
