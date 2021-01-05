HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

List of Indiana Football Seniors Coming and Going in 2021

We provide a running list of Indiana football seniors and their decisions for 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The seniors this year had a unique decision to make after the season ended.

Due to COVID-19, all athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility, so seniors have the chance to come back next season if they choose to do so.

Indiana football's seniors have already started making decisions, so it's time to keep track of what all the Hoosiers are deciding.

Who's Staying?

Michael Ziemba, defensive lineman

Raheem Layne, defensive back

Khameron Taylor, tight end

Marcelino Ball, defensive back

Undecided

Whop Philyor, wide receiver

Ty Fryfogle, wide receiver

Dylan Powell, offensive lineman

Harry Crider, offensive lineman

Mackenzie Nworah, offensive lineman

Jerome Johnson, defensive lineman

Jovan Swann, defensive lineman

Haydon Whitehead, punter

Jared Smolar, kicker

Gabe Cohen, defensive back

Who's Going?

No players have currently announced if they're officially leaving yet.

This story will continue to be updated.

Follow us on Facebook at Indiana Hoosiers on Sports Illustrated.

Follow us on Twitter at @HoosiersNowSI.

IndianaPractice
Football

List of Indiana Football Seniors Coming and Going in 2021

USATSI_13358389
Football

Marcelino Ball Returning for 2021 Season

Eq_AaGBW8Ac9Idg
Football

Indiana TE Khameron Taylor Announces Return for 2021 Season

USATSI_13864527
Football

Indiana DB Raheem Layne Announces Return for 2021 Season

USATSI_13702002
Football

Indiana DL Michael Ziemba Announces Return for 2021 Season

IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisMaryland5
Basketball

My Two Cents: Trayce Jackson-Davis Didn't Let Slow Start Keep Him Down

_DSC3469_71
Other Sports

Indiana Women's Basketball Can't Top Terps, Fall to Maryland 84-80

IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisMaryland2
Basketball

Indiana Answers Challenge, Finishes Strong to Knock Out Maryland, 63-55

IndianaRobPhiniseeMaryland
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Maryland in Real Time