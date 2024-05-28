Michigan State Defensive Lineman Andrew Depaepe Transferring to Indiana
Michigan State transfer Andrew Depaepe is joining Indiana for the 2024 season, as first reported by Matt Zenitz.
Depaepe is a 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive lineman whose younger brother, William, is part of Indiana's incoming class of 2024 high school recruiting class. Andrew redshirted the 2023 season at Michigan State, and William is a three-star edge rusher ranked No. 1,147 in the nation out of Moline, Ill.
Depaepe transfers to Indiana with four years of eligibility after logging 11 snaps for the Spartans in 2023, each of which came against Washington in Week 3.
Out of Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf, Iowa, Depaepe first committed to Michigan State as a four-star recruit ranked No. 138 in the nation, No. 15 among defensive linemen and No. 3 in Iowa. That made him the second-highest ranked recruit in Michigan State's 2023 class and the 24th highest-ranked recruit in program history, according to 247 Sports' rankings.
Depaepe joins an Indiana defensive front that features returning contributors like Lanell Carr Jr., Jacob Mangum-Farrar, Venson Sneed and Marcus Burris Jr., as well as incoming transfers like James Carpenter, CJ West, Mikail Kamara and Tyrique Tucker.
After landing Depaepe, Indiana brings in 30 incoming transfers for the 2024 season.