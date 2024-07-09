Offensive Lineman Baylor Wilkin Commits to Indiana Football
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Offensive lineman Baylor Wilkin announced his commitment to the Indiana football program on Tuesday.
"110% Committed #GoHoosiers," Wilkin posted on X.
Wilkin represents Indiana's second commitment on Tuesday, joining linebacker Paul Nelson from Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Wilkin is also an Ohio-based recruit, coming from Findlay High School.
Wilkin is listed as a 6-foot-4, 275-pound interior offensive lineman. He's unranked nationally, but 247Sports tabs him as a three-star recruit, the No. 71 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2025 and No. 54 in Ohio.
Wilkin also had scholarship offers from Ashland, Ball State, Bowling Green, Bucknell, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Cornell, Dartmouth, Findlay, Lafayette, Lehigh, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Pennsylvania, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky and Yale.
For the full list of Indiana's class of 2025 football commitments, CLICK HERE.