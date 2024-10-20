Opening Line: Indiana Football Favored Against Washington in Week 9
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Oddsmakers like Indiana's chance of keeping its undefeated season alive on Saturday against Washington.
Indiana opened as a 7-point favorite, and the line has moved slightly in the Hoosiers' favor to 7.5 points as of Sunday afternoon, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 53.5 points. Indiana's moneyline odds are minus-320, and Washington is a plus-255 underdog on the moneyline.
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at Noon ET at Memorial Stadium, with ESPN's College GameDay pregame show airing live from Bloomington from 9 a.m. to Noon ET. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Indiana football against the spread in 2024
- Week 1: Indiana did not cover a 25.5-point spread as favorites in its 31-7 win at home against Florida International. The game went under 52 points.
- Week 2: Indiana covered a 44.5-point spread as favorites in its 77-3 win at home against Western Illinois. The game went over 54.5 points.
- Week 3: Indiana covered a 4-point spread as favorites in its 42-13 win at UCLA. The game went over 46.5 points.
- Week 4: Indiana covered a 28.5-point spread as a favorite in its 52-14 win at home against Charlotte. The game went over 51 points.
- Week 5: Indiana covered a 7.5-point spread as a favorite in its 42-28 win at home against Maryland. The game went over 50.5 points.
- Week 6: Indiana covered a 13-point spread as a favorite in its 41-24 win at Northwestern. The game went over 40 points.
- Week 7: Bye
- Week 8: Indiana covered a 6.5-point spread as a favorite in its 56-7 win at home against Nebraska. The game went over 49 points.
Indiana's 56-7 win over Nebraska tied the largest margin of victory in program history, along with the Hoosiers' 49-0 win over Minnesota in 1945. Nebraska entered the game allowing just 11.3 points per game, but the Hoosiers generated a well-rounded offensive attack with 280 passing yards and 215 rushing yards.
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke suffered a thumb injury in the first half against Nebraska and did not play in the second half. Rourke is not expected to play on Saturday against Washington. Redshirt sophomore Tayven Jackson replaced Rourke in the second half, and completed 7 of 8 passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
Indiana's defense forced four turnovers by Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, including three interceptions and one fumble. The Cornhuskers scored a season-low seven points.
Washington travels to Bloomington with a 4-3 record in coach Jedd Fisch's first season. Fisch replaced Kalen DeBoer, who took the Alabama job, following a 10-3 run at Arizona last season. Washington lost in the national championship game last season, but it's roster and coaching staff has many new faces.
The Huskies began the season with a 35-3 win over Weber State, followed by a 30-9 win over Eastern Michigan. Their first loss came at home against Washington State, falling 24-19, and other losses include a 21-18 defeat at Rutgers and a 40-16 loss at Iowa on Oct. 12. Washington's Big Ten wins include a 24-5 victory over Northwestern and a 27-17 home win over Michigan.
Following its loss to Iowa, Washington had a bye week to prepare for the Hoosiers.
