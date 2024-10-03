Safety DJ Warnell Jr. No Longer With Indiana Football Program
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Safety DJ Warnell Jr. is no longer with the Indiana football program after its 5-0 start, a source confirmed to Hoosiers On SI.
Warnell transferred to Indiana during the transfer portal's spring window, and he appeared in four games for the Hoosiers during his fifth-year senior season in 2024.
At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Warnell played 91 total snaps for Indiana as both a backup safety and on special teams. He recored four total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass breakup.
Warnell began his career with two seasons at UCLA, followed by two seasons at Arizona. In 2023, he played in 13 games and made 15 total tackles and three sacks.
The NCAA allows football student-athletes to compete in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt eligibility. Warnell joins Donaven McCulley, Nahji Logan, Joshua Rudolph, Tyrik McDaniel, Ebon Person, Neil Campbell and Aaron Stewart as players that have left the Indiana program since fall camp.
