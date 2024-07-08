Seaonta Stewart Commits to Indiana Football Over Oklahoma, Purdue, Others
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football beat several high major programs on Monday for a commitment from Seaonta Stewart.
Out of Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, Stewart is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete who projects to play cornerback or safety at the college level.
Stewart is the 19th commit in Indiana's 2025 recruiting class, which is now ranked No. 45 nationally by the 247Sports Composite.
He's a three-star recruit ranked No. 682 in the nation, No. 53 among athletes and No. 27 in Ohio. That makes Stewart the third-highest ranked recruit in Indiana's 2025 class, behind safety Byron Baldwin and cornerback Jaylen Bell.
Stewart took an official visit to Bloomington on June 21 and picked Indiana over offers from Akron, Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Temple, Tennessee, Toledo, Virginia and West Virginia. He also visited Oklahoma, Purdue and West Virginia this spring.
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti this offseason hired Rod Ojong to coach cornerbacks and Ola Adams as the safeties and defensive backs coach.
For the full list of Indiana's 2025 recruiting class, CLICK HERE.