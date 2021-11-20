Publish date:
Tailgate Tales With Haley Jordan: Final Game Last Chance for Tailgate Fun
HoosiersNow.com video director Haley Jordan headed out to the parking lots on Saturday for the final tailgate of the Indiana football season, and caught up with several fans willing to brave the cold.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana fans were more than willing to brave the cold and tailgate before the Hoosiers' final home game of the season on Saturday at Memorial Stdium.
The Hoosiers have lost their sixth straight game, but that didn't stop many fans from coming out to tailgate and enjoy one last Saturday of football for 2021.
Plenty of loyal Hoosier fans braved the cold to support their forever team. Some fans shared what keeps them going during a tough season, and others were just happy to be surrounded by Indiana fans with their favorite tailgate treats.
Here's Haley's final "Tailgate Tales'' video of the season.
Read More
Related stories on Indiana football
- GAMEDAY PREDICTION: HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew gives his game day prediction for Indiana's last home game of the season. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana's 2021 football season hasn't gone the way anyone had hoped, and it wraps up at home on Saturday with a game against Minnesota at Memorial Stadium. It's a flex game on the Big Ten Network, so here's how to watch, with gametimes, TV, the latest on the point spread and more. CLICK HERE
- UPDATED BIG TEN POINT SPREADS: We're heading down the home stretch in the Big Ten football race, and there are several high-profile games this weekend. There's been some subtle movements in the point spreads this week, but the over/unders have jumped a lot. Here's the latest. CLICK HERE
- SENIOR DAY: For the seniors on Indiana's football team, they've been along for a ride where the program has reached lofty heights not seen in a long time. Despite this disappointing 2021 season, they want to go out on a high note in the final home game of the year on Saturday against Minnesota. CLICK HERE
- WHAT NICK SHERIDAN SAID: Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan understands that true freshman Donaven McCulley is a young and inexperienced quarterback, but he says there were no excuses for some of the blunders that took place in Saturday's ugly 38-3 loss to Rutgers. CLICK HERE
- WHAT CHARLTON WARREN SAID: After Indiana's 38-3 loss to Rutgers, Indiana defensive coordinator Charlton Warren talked about how depth on the defensive line is still a problem, how Cam Jones' absence affected the run defense and the challenges that lie ahead with Minnesota. CLICK HERE