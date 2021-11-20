Tailgate Tales With Haley Jordan: Final Game Last Chance for Tailgate Fun

HoosiersNow.com video director Haley Jordan headed out to the parking lots on Saturday for the final tailgate of the Indiana football season, and caught up with several fans willing to brave the cold.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana fans were more than willing to brave the cold and tailgate before the Hoosiers' final home game of the season on Saturday at Memorial Stdium.

The Hoosiers have lost their sixth straight game, but that didn't stop many fans from coming out to tailgate and enjoy one last Saturday of football for 2021.

Plenty of loyal Hoosier fans braved the cold to support their forever team. Some fans shared what keeps them going during a tough season, and others were just happy to be surrounded by Indiana fans with their favorite tailgate treats.

Here's Haley's final "Tailgate Tales'' video of the season.