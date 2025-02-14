Two Indiana Hoosiers Invited To NFL Combine
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The NFL announced a list of 329 players who were invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, and two Hoosiers made the cut.
Quarterback Kurtis Rourke and CJ West will represent the Indiana football program at the combine, which takes places from Feb. 27 to March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
At the combine, players go through a variety of strength and speed tests, interviews with teams and more. They're looking to make a case to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wis.
Rourke was one of 15 quarterbacks invited to the combine. After beginning his career at Ohio, he helped Indiana go 11-2 and reach the College Football Playoff.
Rourke set single-season program records with 29 passing touchdowns and a 69.4% completion percentage. He also threw for 3,042 yards. NFL Mock Draft Database projects Rourke to be a sixth-round pick.
West transferred to Indiana prior to the 2024 season after beginning his career at Kent State. In 13 games, he made 42 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a pass breakup. He's projected to be a fifth-round pick.
Rourke and West are looking to become Indiana's first NFL Draft picks since linebacker Micah McFadden in 2022.
The Hoosiers who were not invited to the combine will have a chance to perform in front of NFL scouts at Indiana's Pro Day.
Related stories on Indiana football
- CIGNETTI ON NONCONFERENCE SCHEDULING: Indiana coach Curt Cignetti did not seem to signal any change in nonconference scheduling philosophy going forward. CLICK HERE
- FERNANDO MENDOZA PODCAST: New Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a transfer from California, spoke publicly for the first time since arriving in Bloomington on the Hoosiers Connect podcast. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA ROSTER UPDATES: Indiana updated its 2025 roster with some notables players no longer with the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE.
- COOGAN COMMITS: Pat Coogan makes quick commitment to Indiana after visit on Friday. CLICK HERE