WATCH: Indiana Cornerback D'Angelo Ponds Makes Two Early Interceptions Against Washington

Indiana jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on Saturday against Washington, in large part thanks to cornerback D'Angelo Ponds intercepting Will Rogers twice.

Jack Ankony

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates against Maryland at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates against Maryland at Memorial Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Cornerback D'Angelo Ponds put the Hoosiers on his back early in their game against Washington on Saturday at a sold-out Memorial Stadium.

Washington threatened to score on its second drive, moving the ball to the Indiana 31-yard line. Rogers attempted to throw a quick screen, but he was hurried by Indiana defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker. Ponds jumped the route, intercepted the pass and ran 67 yards the other way for a touchdown.

Ponds' first interception gave No. 13 Indiana a 7-0 lead, and his second interception set up the Hoosiers' second touchdown.

Rogers threw the ball deep in one-on-one coverage, but Ponds showed incredible focus, tipping the ball and securing the interception.

Two plays later, Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson delivered a 42-yard strike over the middle to Omar Cooper Jr. for a touchdown, giving Indiana a 14-0 lead.

