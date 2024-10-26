WATCH: Indiana Cornerback D'Angelo Ponds Makes Two Early Interceptions Against Washington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Cornerback D'Angelo Ponds put the Hoosiers on his back early in their game against Washington on Saturday at a sold-out Memorial Stadium.
Washington threatened to score on its second drive, moving the ball to the Indiana 31-yard line. Rogers attempted to throw a quick screen, but he was hurried by Indiana defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker. Ponds jumped the route, intercepted the pass and ran 67 yards the other way for a touchdown.
Ponds' first interception gave No. 13 Indiana a 7-0 lead, and his second interception set up the Hoosiers' second touchdown.
Rogers threw the ball deep in one-on-one coverage, but Ponds showed incredible focus, tipping the ball and securing the interception.
Two plays later, Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson delivered a 42-yard strike over the middle to Omar Cooper Jr. for a touchdown, giving Indiana a 14-0 lead.
