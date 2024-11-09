WATCH: Indiana Takes 7-3 Lead Over Michigan With Touchdown Pass To Omar Cooper Jr.
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr. to give the Hoosiers a 7-3 lead over Michigan in the first quarter. Watch the highlight below.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke continues to pick apart opposing defenses.
His 20th touchdown pass of the season came late in the first quarter against Michigan. Rourke's 26-yard completion to Ke'Shawn Williams set up the Hoosiers in the red zone, and they found the end zone a few plays later.
Rourke placed the ball perfectly to Omar Cooper Jr. on an out route in the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown. The scoring play gave the Hoosiers a 7-3 lead over Michigan with 1:17 left in the first quarter.
Rourke entered the game tied for first in the nation with Miami quarterback Cam Ward with a 91.6 total QBR, per ESPN.
For updates and thoughts on today's game, follow along with our live blog HERE.
