WATCH: Indiana Takes 7-3 Lead Over Michigan With Touchdown Pass To Omar Cooper Jr.

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr. to give the Hoosiers a 7-3 lead over Michigan in the first quarter. Watch the highlight below.

Jack Ankony

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Huskies at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Huskies at Memorial Stadium. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke continues to pick apart opposing defenses.

His 20th touchdown pass of the season came late in the first quarter against Michigan. Rourke's 26-yard completion to Ke'Shawn Williams set up the Hoosiers in the red zone, and they found the end zone a few plays later.

Rourke placed the ball perfectly to Omar Cooper Jr. on an out route in the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown. The scoring play gave the Hoosiers a 7-3 lead over Michigan with 1:17 left in the first quarter.

Rourke entered the game tied for first in the nation with Miami quarterback Cam Ward with a 91.6 total QBR, per ESPN.

JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony is a Sports Illustrated/FanNation writer for HoosiersNow.com. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism. Follow on Twitter @ankony_jack.

