WATCH: Justice Ellison Fights His Way To Paydirt To Put Indiana In Front Of Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. – Indiana failed to score on its first two series in its Big Ten Conference football game at Northwestern, but the Hoosiers weren't denied on their third series.
Indiana marched 89 yards in 10 plays - fueled by a 15-yard catch by running back Ty Son Lawton, a 15-yard catch by Ke'Shawn Williams and a 17-yard run by Justice Ellison.
Ellison got the chance to finish the series off. On a draw play from the 5-yard line, Ellison broke into space. Northwestern defensive back Coco Azema met Ellison in front of the end zone, but Ellison kept his feet churning. Even when defensive linemen Tyler Grant joined the play, Ellison's strength took him into the end zone.
The touchdown gave Indiana an early 7-0 lead with 44 seconds left in the first quarter.
Read all about the Indiana-Northwestern game as it happens.
