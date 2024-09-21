Hoosiers Now

WATCH: Kurtis Rourke's Accuracy Sets Up Indiana Touchdown Against Charlotte

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke made completions of 37 and 29 yards before running back Justice Ellison scored the Hoosiers' second touchdown of the game.

Jack Ankony

Indiana's Kurtis Rourke (9) passes against Charlotte at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana's Kurtis Rourke (9) passes against Charlotte at Memorial Stadium. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance at UCLA, Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke got off to a strong start on Saturday against Charlotte.

Rourke dropped in a 37-yard completion to Myles Price, then hit Elijah Sarratt on a back-shoulder throw for a 29-yard completion to the Charlotte three-yard line.

And after a Charlotte pass interference penalty, Indiana running back Justice Ellison punched in a two-yard touchdown run. Here are the highlights from the eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

-

Published
Jack Ankony

JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony is a Sports Illustrated/FanNation writer for HoosiersNow.com. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism. Follow on Twitter @ankony_jack.

Home/Football