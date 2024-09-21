WATCH: Kurtis Rourke's Accuracy Sets Up Indiana Touchdown Against Charlotte
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke made completions of 37 and 29 yards before running back Justice Ellison scored the Hoosiers' second touchdown of the game.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance at UCLA, Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke got off to a strong start on Saturday against Charlotte.
Rourke dropped in a 37-yard completion to Myles Price, then hit Elijah Sarratt on a back-shoulder throw for a 29-yard completion to the Charlotte three-yard line.
And after a Charlotte pass interference penalty, Indiana running back Justice Ellison punched in a two-yard touchdown run. Here are the highlights from the eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.
-
Published