WATCH: Miles Cross Makes An Acrobatic Grab To Put Indiana In Front Of Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. – Indiana football has been getting a good fight from Northwestern. In a 7-7 game, Indiana drove 68 yards inside the Northwestern 10-yard-line, but was confronted with a 4th-and-1 from the 7-yard line.
For the second time in the game, Indiana went for it on fourth down. An earlier fourth down try wasn't converted, but this one was thanks to Miles Cross and his leaping ability.
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke faked a handoff to Justice Ellison. With good protection on the play-action pass, Rourke's throw into the middle of the end zone sailed a bit.
Not a problem for Miles Cross. He leaped to haul in the pass and scraped his foot on the Northwestern field turf for an acrobatic touchdown catch.
Indiana took a 14-7 lead with 4:28 left in the first half thanks to the Cross catch.
Read all about the Indiana-Northwestern game as it happens. Jack Ankony is on-site at Northwestern and has Hoosiers On SI's live blog at this URL.
