WATCH: Ty Son Lawton Gives No. 5 Indiana Early Lead at No. 2 Ohio State

Indiana running back Ty Son Lawton scored a two-yard touchdown on the Hoosiers' first drive of the game, giving them a 7-0 lead at Ohio State.

Jack Ankony

Indiana Hoosiers running back Ty Son Lawton (17) runs against Northwestern.
Indiana Hoosiers running back Ty Son Lawton (17) runs against Northwestern. / David Banks-Imagn Images
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Indiana got off to a strong start in Saturday's game at Ohio State.

After the Hoosiers' defense forced a three and out, the offense took over and went 11 plays down the field for a touchdown. The 70-yard drive included a trio of third-down conversions and was capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by Ty Son Lawton.

Lawton took a direct snap from center and powered through the Ohio State defensive line, giving Indiana an early 7-0 lead.

Jack Ankony
JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony is a Sports Illustrated/FanNation writer for HoosiersNow.com. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism. Follow on Twitter @ankony_jack.

