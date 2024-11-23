WATCH: Ty Son Lawton Gives No. 5 Indiana Early Lead at No. 2 Ohio State
Indiana running back Ty Son Lawton scored a two-yard touchdown on the Hoosiers' first drive of the game, giving them a 7-0 lead at Ohio State.
In this story:
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Indiana got off to a strong start in Saturday's game at Ohio State.
After the Hoosiers' defense forced a three and out, the offense took over and went 11 plays down the field for a touchdown. The 70-yard drive included a trio of third-down conversions and was capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by Ty Son Lawton.
Lawton took a direct snap from center and powered through the Ohio State defensive line, giving Indiana an early 7-0 lead.
For more updates and thoughts on the game, follow Todd Golden's live blog HERE.
Related stories on Indiana football
- HOW TO WATCH INDIANA-OHIO STATE: Everything you need to know on how to watch Saturday's big game. CLICK HERE.
- TODD'S TAKE: The backlash against Indiana just grows the chip on the Hoosiers' shoulder that Curt Cignetti loves them to have. CLICK HERE.
- AIDEN FISHER THINKS INDIANA IS READY FOR OHIO STATE: Indiana linebacker ready to play with "bad intentions". CLICK HERE.
- PREDICTIONS, 3 KEYS FOR OHIO STATE: What does Indiana need to do to be successful in Columbus? CLICK HERE.
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Things to know about No. 2 Ohio State as No. 5 Indiana heads to Columbus. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT DO THE LATEST CFP RANKINGS MEAN FOR INDIANA? A look at where the Hoosiers sit in the College Football Playoff picture. CLICK HERE.
Published