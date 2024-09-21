What Quarterback Kurtis Rourke Said After Indiana's 52-14 Win Over Charlotte
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In a 52-14 win over Charlotte, Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke completed 16 of 20 passes for 258 yards, two total touchdowns and no turnovers – without taking a snap in the fourth quarter.
Here's the full transcript and video of Rourke's press conference following the win.
On his running ability...
Rourke: "It's not something I do often, but I felt like I needed to run and escape a couple times. But yeah, just sort of need to work on some of the aspects, but yeah, I'm glad I can do it when I need to."
On if that's useful to put on film for opponents to have to respect...
Rourke: "For sure. Anything helps the run game, if I can at least pull one guy or have him hold for a second, the defensive end or corner or whatever it is, it helps the run game just a little bit more. So yeah, anything helps."
On the key to sustaining offensive efficiency...
Rourke: "Just continue to stick to what we do in our training. We work really hard and every day we come in ready to work. And just reverting back to that when adversity comes, because like you said, it will. We're going to have to be able to stay strong and just continue on."
On the offensive line...
Rourke: "Awesome. They've been super tough. Really giving everybody else a lot of problems, not just in the run game, but pass game as well. Very thankful for them and looking forward to just continuing to lean on them."
On the keys to red zone success...
Rourke: "We have a pretty good idea of what type of looks we're going to get, so it's all about execution. Everything's a little bit tighter in the red zone, and so being able to be on time is especially important. And so putting that emphasis on throughout the week in order to be as fine-tuned as possible for when the time comes, and we want to score touchdowns. So do as much as we can when we get down there."
On where he's improved since games started...
Rourke: "Since week one, I've definitely felt like I've improved my eyes and everything, being able to see everything a little bit more, and kind of not get too antsy or move around when I don't need to. Just feeling more comfortable. It's definitely something new that I've experienced from week one, and just continuing to build on that and rely on my teammates and not try to do too much."
On Indiana's array of weapons at wide receiver and running back...
Rourke: "It's awesome. Being able to have that abundance of talent around me, it helps in every aspect, just being able to know that you can just hand the ball or throw the ball to athletes on the outside and just know that we'll have a good chance of getting yardage and touchdowns and stuff like that. I'm just excited that everyone's able to see kind of the talent that we've brought in, and continue as we move forward."
Related stories on Indiana football
- INDIANA-CHARLOTTE GAME STORY: In a 52-14 win over Charlotte on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Kurtis Rourke and the Hoosiers’ offense showed no signs of slowing down. CLICK HERE
- WATCH ROURKE'S DEEP PASSES: Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke made completions of 37 and 29 yards before running back Justice Ellison scored the Hoosiers' second touchdown of the game. CLICK HERE
- WATCH VICTOR OLADIPO HONORED AS HALL OF FAMER: The Memorial Stadium crowd was excited to see Victor Oladipo, who was honored as part of Indiana Athletics' latest Hall of Fame class. CLICK HERE