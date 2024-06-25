Wide Receiver Davion Chandler Flips Commitment From Illinois To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Shortly after his visit to Indiana, Davion Chandler flipped his commitment from Illinois to Indiana.
"After lots of thoughts and prayers I have decided to decommit from [Illinois] and flip my commitment to [Indiana] #HOME," Chandler posted Tuesday on X.
Chandler is a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. Current Indiana receivers Donaven McCulley and Omar Cooper Jr. also attended Lawrence North.
As a junior, Chandler hauled in 40 receptions for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023. He also caught 22 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown during his sophomore season, according to MaxPreps.
Chandler is a three-star recruit ranked No. 788 in the class of 2025, No. 125 among wide receivers and No. 13 in Indiana, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's the fifth-highest ranked prospect in coach Curt Cignetti's 16-player 2025 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 41 nationally.
Along with his previous commitment to Illinois, Chandler had scholarship offers from Ball State, Boston College, Buffalo, Iowa, Kansas, Kent State, Liberty, Louisville, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Purdue, Toledo, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Indiana offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan is also the Hoosiers' wide receivers coach. He was worked on Cignetti's staff since 2016, including stops at Indiana University-Pennsylvania, Elon and James Madison.
