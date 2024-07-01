Wide Receiver Myles Kendrick Commits to Indiana Football
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Wide receiver Myles Kendrick has committed to Indiana following his June 18 visit.
"Let's work!!" Kendrick wrote in his commitment post on X.
Kendrick is a 6-foot, 165-pound wide receiver from Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Fla. As a junior, he made 40 receptions for 710 and nine touchdowns. He also rushed 16 times for 96 yards and a touchdown, according to MaxPreps.
Kendrick also played cornerback and competed in the 100-meter and 200-meter events for the track and field team. He was a regional qualifier and ran the 100-meter dash in 11.03 seconds.
Kendrick picked Indiana over offers from Alabama State, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Delaware, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty, Michigan State, South Florida, Tulane, UConn, UMass, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, and West Georgia.
Rivals gives Kendrick a three-star classification, though he is unranked by other major recruiting sites.
Indiana's new wide receivers coach is Mike Shanahan, who is also the Hoosiers' offensive coordinator. He has worked on staff for head coach Curt Cignetti dating back to 2016 at Indiana University-Pennsylvania, along with stops at Elon and James Madison.
Kendrick is now the 18th player in Indiana's 2025 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 48 in the nation.