Jaelynn Penn Opts Out for Remainder of 2020-21 Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana senior guard Jaelynn Penn has decided to opt out for the rest of the 2020-21 season, per a release from the program.

Penn has played 11 games this season, averaging 9.5 points per game as one of Indiana's starting guards.

Penn injured her ankle against Maryland on Jan. 4 and missed a couple of games, but she was able to return from it and has played the last three games.

She had offseason surgery to repair her plantar fasciitis before this year, but recovered from it before the season started.

Penn is one of Indiana's best three-point shooters and best wing defenders. Without her for the rest of the season, Indiana will likely start Nicole Cardaño-Hillary in her place and need more bench contributions as well.

Indiana is currently 10-4 overall and 8-2 in the Big Ten, as well as ranked No. 17 in the country.

Due to COVID-19, all athletes were given an extra year of eligibility, so even though Penn is a senior, she can come back for the 2021-22 season if she wants.

