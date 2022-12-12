A Look Back at Indiana's Illustrious Soccer History in College Cup

Indiana's men's soccer team seeks its ninth national championship on Monday night when the No. 13-seeded Hoosiers (14-4-6,) will play in the NCAA title match on Monday night against No. 3 Syracuse (18-2-4) at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the match on ESPNU with streaming available on the Watch ESPN digital platform. The Hoosiers have advanced to the title match for the 17th time in a program history – another NCAA Tournament record for the Hoosiers – and the second time in three seasons. Meanwhile, Syracuse will play in the program's first-ever final in its second College Cup appearance.

With a win, Indiana would become the only program to win a national title in each of the last five decades. Indiana has not conceded a goal through its four NCAA Tournament matches, a total of 360 minutes. IU is the first team since Maryland (2018) to make a championship game without conceding a goal throughout the NCAA Tournament and the seventh team all-time to achieve that feat.



Here is Indiana's all-time history in the College Cup:

Indiana's College Cup history