A Look Back at Indiana's Illustrious Soccer History in College Cup
Indiana's men's soccer team seeks its ninth national championship on Monday night when the No. 13-seeded Hoosiers (14-4-6,) will play in the NCAA title match on Monday night against No. 3 Syracuse (18-2-4) at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.
Fans can watch the match on ESPNU with streaming available on the Watch ESPN digital platform. The Hoosiers have advanced to the title match for the 17th time in a program history – another NCAA Tournament record for the Hoosiers – and the second time in three seasons. Meanwhile, Syracuse will play in the program's first-ever final in its second College Cup appearance.
With a win, Indiana would become the only program to win a national title in each of the last five decades. Indiana has not conceded a goal through its four NCAA Tournament matches, a total of 360 minutes. IU is the first team since Maryland (2018) to make a championship game without conceding a goal throughout the NCAA Tournament and the seventh team all-time to achieve that feat.
Here is Indiana's all-time history in the College Cup:
Indiana's College Cup history
- 1976 – Beat Hartwick 2-1 in semifinals, lost to San Francisco 1-0 in final in Jerry Yeagley's first trip to the College Cup in Philadephia. His son Todd was there; he was four years old.
- 1978 – Beat Philadelphia 2-0 in semifinals, lost to San Francisco 2-0 in final.
- 1980 – Beat Hartwick 5-0 in semifinals and lost to San Francisco 4-3 in final.
- 1982 – Beat SIU-Edwardsville 1-0 in semifinals and beat Duke 2-1 in eight overtimes for the school's first-ever soccer national title and Jerry Yeagley's first title. His son Todd was there. He was 10 years old.
- 1983 – Beat Virginia 3-1 in semifinals and beat Columbia 1-0 in overtime in final for Indiana's second national title.
- 1984 – Beat Hartwick 2-1 in semifinal and lost to Clemson 2-1 in final.
- 1988 – Beat Portland 1-0 in semifinals and beat Howard 1-0 in final for Indiana's third national title. It was the lone title won in Bloomington.
- 1989 – Lost to Santa Clara 4-2 in semifinals.
- 1991 – Lost to Santa Clara 2-0 in semifinals during Todd Yeagley's freshman year as a player.
- 1994 – Beat UCLA 4-1 in semifinals and lost to Virginia 1-0 in final in Todd Yeagley's final game as an Indiana player.
- 1997 – Lost to UCLA 1-0 in three overtimes in semifinal.
- 1998 – Beat Santa Clara 4-0 in semifinal and beat Stanford 3-1 in final for Indiana fourth national title.
- 1999 – Beat UCLA 3-2 in four overtimes in semifinal and beat Santa Clara 1-0 in final for Indiana's fifth national title.
- 2000 – Lost to Creighton 2-1 in three overtimes in semifinals.
- 2001 – Beat St. John's 2-1 in two overtimes in semifinals, lost to North Carolina 2-0 in final.
- 2003 – Beat Santa Clara 1-0 in semifinals and beat St. John's 2-1 in title game for Indiana's sixth national title. It was Jerry Yeagley's final game as an Indiana head coach. Todd Yeagley was there as a volunteer assistant coach on his father's staff and he was 31 years old. It was Jerry's 554th and final win at Indiana, an NCAA record.
- 2004 – Beat Maryland 3-2 in two overtimes in semifinals and beat UC-Santa Barbara 1-1 on penalty kicks in final for Indiana's seventh national title. It was the first national title for coach Mike Freitag, who played at Indiana and was an assistant coach to Jerry Yeagley for 11 years.
- 2012 – Beat Creighton 1-0 in semifinals, Beat Georgetown 1-0 in final for Indiana's eighth national title and Todd Yeagley's first as a head coach. It was his first College Cup as a head coach. He was 40 years old.
- 2017 – Beat North Carolina 1-0 in semifinals and lost to Stanford 1-0 in two overtimes in final.
- 2018 – Lost to Maryland 2-0 in semifinals.
- 2021 – Beat Pittsburgh 1-0 in national semifinals, but lost to Marshall 1-0 in overtime in the title game. That season was played in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 2022 — Beat Pittsburgh 2-0 in national semifinals, plays Syracuse in title game on Monday night.