Class of 2022 In-State Guard CJ Gunn Sets Commitment Date

Gunn announced on Twitter that he will be officially committing on Feb. 7.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One of Indiana's top prospects for the class of 2022 will be making his decision soon.

In-state guard CJ Gunn announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will be officially committing on Feb. 7.

Gunn has been on Indiana's radar since last summer. Archie Miller and Tom Ostrom are the two who have been heavily involved in Gunn's recruitment.

Gunn plays for Lawrence North on the northeast side of Indianapolis. So far this season, Gunn is averaging 14.5 points per game as the Wildcats are ranked as the No. 1 team in the state.

Just this past Tuesday, Gunn finished with a career-high 28 points against North Central.

He's an athletic guard, standing at 6-foot-5, who can attack the rim at will and defend at a high level. The four-star recruit is currently ranked No. 101 nationally by the 247Sports Composite and is the No. 11 shooting guard.

Gunn is also teammates with Donaven McCulley, who is committed to Indiana to play quarterback in the class of 2021.

The other high majors heavily involved in Gunn’s recruitment are Kansas State, Xavier, Cincinnati and Missouri.

Gunn has spoken on numerous occasions on how he has a good relationship with Indiana's staff.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on Indiana recruiting.

