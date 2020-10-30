SI.com
Indiana Basketball Doesn't Make Blake Wesley's Top Six

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers did not make the cut for 2021 four-star guard Blake Wesley's top six.

Wesley originally had a top 12, which consisted of Maryland, Kansas State, Creighton, Grand Canyon, Missouri, Purdue, Notre Dame, Xavier, Texas, Louisville, Indiana and Ohio State.

On Friday night at 6:30 p.m. ET, Wesley announced his top six, which are Kansas State, Purdue, Notre Dame, Maryland, Xavier and Creighton.

Wesley is an explosive guard who can defend at an elite level and score at a high rate.

He grew up in South Bend, and his father played basketball at Ball State from 1984-88 while his mother is an IU grad.

This past college basketball season, Wesley was able to take visits to the four major schools in the state — Butler, Notre Dame, Purdue and Indiana.

Bruiser Flint, Indiana's former assistant coach who is now at Kentucky, used to be in regular contact with Wesley and was his main recruiter for Indiana.

Wesley said at the Battle of the Brands event in early August that Flint leaving doesn't change how he feels about Indiana.

At the aforementioned event, Wesley impressed for the Indy Heat's 2021 squad. Against the Indiana Elite, he scored 17 points in a losing effort. At 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds, Wesley is a long, athletic guard that displays fierce competitiveness on the court.

There were also rumors that Wesley, who plays at the same high school as Damezi Anderson, would be affected by Anderson transferring this offseason. But his dad, Derrick Wesley, told Inside the Hall in June that those rumors are completely false.

However, interest between Wesley and Indiana faded over the last couple of months.

There is currently no timetable for Wesley's commitment decision. 

Indiana currently has just one commit for the class of 2021, which is Logan Duncomb. Both Bryce Hopkins (Kentucky) and Trey Kaufman (Purdue) committed to different schools this week.

