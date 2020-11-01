Indiana Basketball Makes Top Five for 2022 Guard Bruce Thornton

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After a rough week last week in terms of 2021 recruits, Indiana basketball got some good news on Sunday for the class of 2022.

The Hoosiers have made the top five for 2022 point guard Bruce Thornton.

Thornton's top five consists of Indiana, Purdue, Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama.

Thornton is from Alpharetta, Ga, and attends Milton High School. He is a four-star guard and rated as the No. 37 player nationally. He is the fifth best point guard in the class of 2022 and second-best player in Georgia.

As a sophomore, Thornton averaged 23 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Thornton's dad was a cornerback at Georgia before playing in the NFL for four seasons.

In early October, Thornton talked to Purdue Rivals about Indiana.

He said, "Mike Roberts is my guy there. He’s really keeping in contact with me. I like talking to him. He makes me feel like it’s home for me. He communicates with me really well."

There is no timetable for Thornton's final decision.

Indiana currently has no commits for the class of 2022.

Related Stories: