Indiana Basketball Makes Bryce Hopkins' Top 9

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bryce Hopkins spent a lot of time visiting college campuses.

He took close to 20 unofficial visits before committing to Louisville last fall.

But over the summer, Hopkins, a four-star forward from the class of 2021, decided to decommit from the Cardinals and reopen his recruitment.

Indiana was interested over a year ago before Hopkins chose Louisville, and now that he's back on the market, the Hoosiers are still interested.

On Sunday, Hopkins announced his top nine schools, and Indiana was included in it.

The other eight are Kentucky, Michigan, Iowa State, Texas, Oregon, California, Illinois and Providence.

Hopkins is a 6-foot-7 forward who attends Fenwick High School in Oak Brook, Ill.

He is best utilized as a face up forward, but he has the skill to play out on the perimeter as a wing. Hopkins is among the top 35 players in the country and the No. 2 ranked prospect in Illinois.

There's no timetable to when Hopkins will narrow down his list again or make his decision, but he has made it clear there is no rush to his decision.

Indiana currently only has one commit for the class of 2021, and it's Logan Duncomb from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

