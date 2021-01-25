HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Indiana Target Isaac McKneely Announces Commitment Date

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Class of 2022 guard Isaac McKneely announced on Twitter that he will be committing on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. ET.

McKneely announced his top eight schools back on Nov. 15, and Indiana was included in it.

His top eight consists of Indiana, Kentucky, Purdue, Illinois, West Virginia, Louisville, Virginia and North Carolina.

He attends Poca High School in West Virginia and is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard with a lot of skill.

His high school coach went on record once to say he is the most highly-rated recruit Poca has ever had. Having an offer from all these top schools only affirm that.

McKneely has a lot of skills, most notably his ability to knock down shots from the outside. He can also take defenders off the dribble, and because of his length at 6-foot-4, he can be a defensive presence as well.

He visited Indiana last season for the Arkansas game. McKneely is rated the No. 50 player nationally according to the 247Composite.

Indiana currently has no commits for the class of 2022.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on Indiana recruiting.

  • CJ GUNN SETS COMMITMENT DATE: In-state CJ Gunn announced when he is going to commit. CLICK HERE
  • LOGAN DUNCOMB SIGNS NLI: Indiana's lone commit for the class of 2021 so far signed his national letter of intent. CLICK HERE

