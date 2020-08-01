Brownsburg Offensive Tackle Joshua Sales Commits To Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football gained another 2021 recruit on Saturday afternoon after Brownsburg offensive tackle Joshua Sales announced his commitment on Twitter.

The final three for Sales were Indiana, Purdue and Arizona State.

Sales is now the 12th commit for the Hoosiers in the class of 2021, and he’s the fifth player from the state of Indiana. He is ranked as the 69th offensive tackle for the class of 2021.

Indiana has nine offensive tackles currently on its roster, but when Sales gets to Bloomington in a year, he has the talent to compete for a starting job.

Sales is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound, three-star offensive tackle. Sales is also on the Sports Illustrated All-American watch list.

SI’s bottom line for Sales reads, “Sales possesses a rare blend of length, power and athleticism at tackle. Best football is clearly ahead of him as strength develops into bigger asset, though tight hips could limit ceiling. Profiles as quality Power-5 starter at either tackle spot, with NFL upside.”

