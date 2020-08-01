HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Brownsburg Offensive Tackle Joshua Sales Commits To Indiana

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football gained another 2021 recruit on Saturday afternoon after Brownsburg offensive tackle Joshua Sales announced his commitment on Twitter.

The final three for Sales were Indiana, Purdue and Arizona State.

Sales is now the 12th commit for the Hoosiers in the class of 2021, and he’s the fifth player from the state of Indiana. He is ranked as the 69th offensive tackle for the class of 2021.

Indiana has nine offensive tackles currently on its roster, but when Sales gets to Bloomington in a year, he has the talent to compete for a starting job.

Sales is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound, three-star offensive tackle. Sales is also on the Sports Illustrated All-American watch list.

SI’s bottom line for Sales reads, “Sales possesses a rare blend of length, power and athleticism at tackle. Best football is clearly ahead of him as strength develops into bigger asset, though tight hips could limit ceiling. Profiles as quality Power-5 starter at either tackle spot, with NFL upside.”

Related Stories

  • JORDAN GRIER COMMITS TO INDIANA: Class of 2021 cornerback Jordan Grier officially committed to Indiana on July 23. Grier is from Ellenwood, Georgia. CLICK HERE.
  • SI ALL-AMERICAN WATCH LIST: There are a number of Indiana targets and commits on the Sports Illustrated 2021 watch list. CLICK HERE.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Senior Vice President Dan Gavitt Says Basketball Planning To Start Nov. 10

The NCAA is still planning to start college basketball on time on Nov. 10. Indiana's first game would be at home on Nov. 10 against NJIT.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (July 31): Cubs Win, But Schwarber Hit Streak Ends

For the first time all season while starting in left field, the Cubs' Kyle Schwarber failed to get a hit in Chicago's 6-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Tom Brew

Kevin Warren Announces Big Ten To Make A Decision On Football Preseason Camp In Next Few Days

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren released a letter on Friday regarding the Big Ten and how it will make a decision on preseason football camp soon.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Football Resumes Voluntary Workouts, New COVID-19 Update

Indiana football is back doing voluntary workouts after six positive COVID-19 tests a few weeks ago.

Dylan Wallace

Report: Big Ten Working On Schedule, Unsure If Football Will Happen This Fall

The Big Ten advised its league members that it still might not play this fall. They are also reviewing when to start fall camp.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (July 30): Baragar Roughed Up in Second Outing With Giants

San Francisco reliever Caleb Baragar couldn't match his perfect first outing on Thursday night, allowing three hits and two runs in the Giants' loss to San Diego

Tom Brew

Future Indiana Running Back Trenten Howland Reacts To Illinois Pushing Football To Spring

Indiana three-star running back Trenten Howland talked about his decision to choose Indiana, as well as Illinois postponing high school football to the spring.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Athletics' Excellence Academy Offering Monthly Programming To Encourage Student-Athletes To Vote

Indiana Athletics' Excellence Academy will be offering monthly programming to encourage its student-athletes to vote and inform them on local and national issues.

Dylan Wallace

ACC First Conference to Release New Schedule, Includes Notre Dame

The ACC released its new 10-game conference schedule and, for the first time, Notre Dame will be a part of it and be able to compete for a league title. Will the Big Ten be next?

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (July 29): Dickerson Has Big Night in Giants' Walk-Off Win

San Francisco's Alex Dickerson had a triple and a home run in the Giants' dramatic 7-6 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

Tom Brew