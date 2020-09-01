Four-Star Forward Justin Taylor Receives Indiana Offer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana continues dishing out offers for the class of 2022 this week.

After both Rodney Rice and Masai Troutman were offered by Indiana Monday, Justin Taylor become the third player to receive one.

Taylor is a 6-foot-6 small forward in the class of 2022. He is the No. 75 overall player in his class and the No. 18 small forward in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Taylor plays for St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Virginia. During his sophomore season, he averaged more than 15 points and five rebounds per game.

Like Troutman, Taylor also plays AAU basketball for Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Taylor has other offers from the likes of Georgetown, Marquette, Maryland, N.C. State and Syracuse. Once again, Indiana's newest assistant coach Kenya Hunter is expected to be involved with all these east coast targets.

Indiana's trio of offers Monday joins the likes of CJ Gunn, Isaac McKneely and Jalen Washington as the main 2022 targets so far.

