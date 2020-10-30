Four-Star Forward Trey Kaufman Commits to Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trey Kaufman announced on the radio Friday night that he is committing to Purdue.

Rumors swirled on Twitter Thursday night that Kaufman's announcement to go to Purdue was leaked.

Kaufman posted to his Instagram story that those were lies, but he deleted the post later.

But now it's official, Kaufman is going to be a Boilermaker.

He chose Purdue over Indiana, Indiana State, Virginia and North Carolina.

Indiana appeared to be the popular choice throughout Kaufman's recruitment. The crystal ball predictions were 100 percent Indiana up until this morning when it switched to 25 percent Indiana and 75 percent Purdue.

Kaufman will be joining Caleb Furst in the class of 2021 for Purdue. Both of them are two of the top players in the state.

Last season at Silver Creek High School (Sellersburg, Ind.), Kaufman averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game to help lead his team to a 25-2 record before the season was interrupted to COVID-19. Kaufman shot 64 percent from the floor overall, including 40 percent from three-point range.

The Boilermakers are putting together a solid 2021 class with the additions for Furst and Kaufman.

As for Indiana, they remain with one commit for the class of 2021, and it's Logan Duncomb out of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

