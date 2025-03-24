Disappointing end to memorable season for Iowa State men
Remember back in November and December when the Iowa State men were steadily climbing the Top 25?
While the 2024-25 season did not end with a deep run in the NCAA Tournament as many wanted, it was filled with plenty of memorable moments and memories.
The Cyclones rose to the No. 2 spot in the AP and Coaches Polls earlier this year before an injury to Milan Momcilovic resulted in a mid-season swoon. Once Momcilovic returned, Iowa State got back on track before another injury caused trouble.
Keshon Gilbert missed time at the end of the season and into the Big 12 Conference Tournament before seeing his year come to a conclusion before stepping foot in the NCAA Tournament.
Gilbert, the conference tournament MVP last year, was too much of a loss to overcome. Without his ability to break defenses down, the Iowa State offense looked out of sorts. Nate Heise and others did all they could to overcome it, but the skill level of Ole Miss was too much in the second round.
Curtis Jones made a name for himself, rising from out of nowhere to become the top sixth-man in the country. He led the Cyclones in scoring and was instant offense off the bench.
Momcilovic had a career game in his return to Wisconsin, Tamin Lipsey continued to show why he is one of the best players to come from Ames High School and put on the Iowa State jersey and Joshua Jefferson developed into a do-everything big man.
You can bet TJ Otzelberger will once again look to find hidden gems in the transfer portal as he did last year to pair with the players set to return in 2025-26.