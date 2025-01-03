Former Cyclone Tyrese Haliburton makes NBA history with Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton continues to show why he is one of the top rising stars in the NBA.
But on Thursday night, even Haliburton had to surprise himself a little bit.
The former Iowa State standout accomplished something nobody before him has done in the history of the NBA.
Not Kobe Bryant. Not Michael Jordan. Not LeBron James.
Haliburton became the first player to record multiple games in their career with 30-plus points, 15-plus assists and zero turnovers. He finished with 33 points, 15 assists, five rebounds, two steals and even a block in a 128-115 win for the Indiana Pacers over the Miami Heat.
Along with shooting 13 of 21 from the field, Haliburton knocked down six 3-pointers. About the only place he struggled was at the free throw line, going just 1 of 3 on the night.
The all-star guard is averaging almost 18 points and nine assists per game. He ranks in the Top 5 in the NBA in assists as the Pacers are getting closer to the .500 mark on the year.
Haliburton, a 24-year-old from Wisconsin, made the all-NBA third team last year, finishing as the assists leader.
Indiana, winners of two of its last three, returns to the court on Saturday when they host the Phoenix Suns.