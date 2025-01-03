Iowa State Cyclones

Former Cyclone Tyrese Haliburton makes NBA history with Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton accomplished something never done before in the NBA Thursday night

Dana Becker

Former Iowa State standout Tyrese Haliburton accomplished something nobody in the NBA has ever done Thursday night.
Former Iowa State standout Tyrese Haliburton accomplished something nobody in the NBA has ever done Thursday night. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton continues to show why he is one of the top rising stars in the NBA.

But on Thursday night, even Haliburton had to surprise himself a little bit.

The former Iowa State standout accomplished something nobody before him has done in the history of the NBA. 

Not Kobe Bryant. Not Michael Jordan. Not LeBron James.

Haliburton became the first player to record multiple games in their career with 30-plus points, 15-plus assists and zero turnovers. He finished with 33 points, 15 assists, five rebounds, two steals and even a block in a 128-115 win for the Indiana Pacers over the Miami Heat. 

Along with shooting 13 of 21 from the field, Haliburton knocked down six 3-pointers. About the only place he struggled was at the free throw line, going just 1 of 3 on the night.

The all-star guard is averaging almost 18 points and nine assists per game. He ranks in the Top 5 in the NBA in assists as the Pacers are getting closer to the .500 mark on the year.

Haliburton, a 24-year-old from Wisconsin, made the all-NBA third team last year, finishing as the assists leader. 

Indiana, winners of two of its last three, returns to the court on Saturday when they host the Phoenix Suns. 

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball