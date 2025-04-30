Former Iowa State star Tyrese Haliburton eliminates Giannis, Milwaukee
Tyrese Haliburton sinks game-winning bucket to help Indiana eliminate Milwaukee in NBA playoffs
Tyrese Haliburton had a little bit to say to all those who voted him the NBA’s most overrated player Tuesday night.
The former Iowa State standout sank the game-winning bucket in the finals seconds, helping the Indiana Pacers eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks from the NBA playoffs, 119-118 in overtime.
Haliburton, voted the league’s most overrated player by his peers, scored 26 points with nine assists, five rebounds, three steals, three blocks and just one turnover in 42 minutes of action.
Indiana now squares off with the top-seed, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the next round by winning the series over the Bucks, 4-1. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points with 20 rebounds and 13 assists for Milwaukee.
