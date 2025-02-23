How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball at Oklahoma State: TV channel, prediction
Playing without two key pieces, the eighth-ranked Iowa State men pushed No. 5 Houston to the limits on the road.
In the end, the Cougars were too much, as the Cyclones saw their four-game win streak come to an end, 68-59. Milan Momcilovic scored 16 - all in the second half - in the loss.
Now, Iowa State (21-6, 11-5) looks to get back on track when they head to Oklahoma State live on ESPN+ Tuesday night.
The Cowboys (13-14, 5-11) have gone 2-3 over their last five, including scoring 104 points in a win over UCF. Both Marchelus Avery and Bryce Thompson are averaging 12 points per game.
ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State an 88 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest at UCF on Tuesday, Feb. 25:
Iowa State at UCF TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at UCF in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 7 p.m. CT | Tuesday, February 25
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater, Oklahoma
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at UCF live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Iowa State 88, UCF 65
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.