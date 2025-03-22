How to watch, stream NCAA Tournament: Iowa State vs. Ole Miss TV channel, prediction
The Iowa State men handled business in their NCAA Tournament opener, cruising past Lipscomb on Friday afternoon.
Now, the Cyclones get a Power 5 school in the second round.
Iowa State faces Ole Miss on Sunday from Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum. The game airs on truTV beginning at 6:45 p.m. CST.
The extra time off after the early exit from the Big 12 Conference Tournament appeared to help the Cyclones, as Milan Momcilovic came out firing with 20 points. Curtis Jones finished with 17 while ISU got key minutes from Nate Heise and walk-on Cade Kelderman.
Heise made the start in place of Keshon Gilbert, who will miss the rest of the season with an injury. He finished with nine points and six rebounds while Kelderman added five points and three assists with a 3-pointer.
Ole Miss, one of eight SEC schools to advance to the second round, knocked out North Carolina, 71-64. Sean Puedulla scored 20 points with six rebounds and five assists while Dre Davis added 15 and eight rebounds.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Ole Miss on Sunday, March 23:
Iowa State vs. Ole Miss TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Ole Miss in men’s NCAA Tournament basketball action
When: 6:45 p.m. CST | Sunday, March 23
Where: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Ole Miss live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: truTV
Our Prediction: Iowa State 77, Ole Miss 71
Live Audio Stream: Varsity App
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.