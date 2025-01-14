Iowa State climbs to No. 2 in latest men’s college basketball rankings
The Iowa State men are now ranked second in both the AP and Coaches Polls for college basketball.
After a loss by Tennessee while No. 1 to Florida, the Cyclones moved up one spot from No. 3. Auburn, the only team to defeat Iowa State (14-1) this year sits atop the polls.
The Tigers received 60 of 62 first-place votes in the AP Poll and 25 of 31 in the Coaches Poll. The Cyclones picked up five first-place votes in the Coaches Poll, with Tennessee getting the other one.
In the AP Poll, Duke and Florida each received a first-place vote.
Kansas, who will travel to Ames this week and face Iowa State, is ranked ninth in the AP Poll and 10th in the Coaches Poll.
Other Big 12 teams ranked in the AP Poll include Houston (No. 10) and Baylor (No. 25). Houston is eighth in the Coaches Poll while Baylor is 24th and West Virginia is 25th.
Iowa State owns wins over Marquette, who is seventh in both rankings, and Baylor. They play West Virginia after taking on Kansas.
Here are the latest men’s college basketball rankings:
AP Poll Top 25
(Jan. 13, 2025)
1. Auburn (60)
2. Iowa State
3. Duke
4. Alabama
5. Florida
6. Tennessee
7. Marquette
8. Kentucky
9. Kansas
10. Houston
11. Texas A&M
12. Michigan State
13. Oregon
14. Connecticut
15. Mississippi State
16. Gonzaga
17. Purdue
18. Memphis
19. Illinois
20. Michigan
21. Ole Miss
22. Utah State
23. Georgia
24. Wisconsin
25. Baylor
Others receiving votes: St. John's 83, Oklahoma 63, West Virginia 61, Arizona 26, Louisville 17, Texas Tech 12, Maryland 11, Clemson 8, Missouri 8, Cincinnati 4, San Diego State 4, Saint Mary's 3, UC Irvine 2, New Mexico 2
Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma 17, West Virginia 21, UCLA 22
Coaches Poll Top 25
(Jan. 13, 2025)
1. Auburn (25)
2. Iowa State (5)
3. Duke
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. Tennessee (1)
7. Marquette
8. Houston
9. Kentucky
10. Kansas
11. Texas A&M
12. Michigan State
13. Connecticut
14. Oregon
15. Purdue
16. Gonzaga
17. Memphis
18. Mississippi State
19. Michigan
20. Illinois
21. Ole Miss
22. Utah State
23. Georgia
24. Baylor
25. West Virginia
Others receiving votes: St. John's 52, Wisconsin 29, Arizona 29, New Mexico 19, Oklahoma 14, UCLA 12, Maryland 8, Texas Tech 6, Clemson 5, Saint Mary's 4, Louisville 3, Indiana 3, Missouri 2, San Diego State 2, UC Irvine 1
Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma 16, UCLA 21