Iowa State dealt serious blow just hours ahead of showdown with Kansas
It has been a pretty injury-free season for the the second-ranked Iowa State men.
Or at least it was.
The Cyclones announced just hours before playing No. 9 Kansas Wednesday night that they will be without the services of Milan Momcilovic for the forseeable future.
Momcilovic, the fifth-leading scorer on the team, suffered a hand injury this past week during practice. He is averaging 10.3 points per game in just under 25 minutes, adding 3.5 rebounds.
On the year, Momcilovic is the top 3-pointer shooter in terms of percentage for Iowa State, knocking down 44 percent of his attempts from deep. He is second in made 3-pointers with 31 and second in attempts at 70.
Iowa State vs. Kansas TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Kansas in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 6 p.m. CT | Wednesday, January 15
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Kansas live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN2
Betting Odds: Iowa State is favored by 2.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 82, Kansas 80
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.