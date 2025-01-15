Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State dealt serious blow just hours ahead of showdown with Kansas

The No. 2 Cyclones will be without top 3-pointer shooter Milan Momcilovic starting with matchup with Kansas

Dana Becker

Milan Momcilovic suffered a hand injury in practice this week and will be out for an extended period of time for Iowa State.
It has been a pretty injury-free season for the the second-ranked Iowa State men.

Or at least it was.

The Cyclones announced just hours before playing No. 9 Kansas Wednesday night that they will be without the services of Milan Momcilovic for the forseeable future.

Momcilovic, the fifth-leading scorer on the team, suffered a hand injury this past week during practice. He is averaging 10.3 points per game in just under 25 minutes, adding 3.5 rebounds.

On the year, Momcilovic is the top 3-pointer shooter in terms of percentage for Iowa State, knocking down 44 percent of his attempts from deep. He is second in made 3-pointers with 31 and second in attempts at 70. 

Iowa State vs. Kansas TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. Kansas in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action

When: 6 p.m. CT | Wednesday, January 15

Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Kansas live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN2

Betting Odds: Iowa State is favored by 2.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Our Prediction: Iowa State 82, Kansas 80

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

