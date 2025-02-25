Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State drops a spot in latest men’s college basketball rankings

Cyclones enter the week rated ninth in both AP, Coaches polls

Dana Becker

Tamin Lipsey and the Iowa State men dropped one spot in the latest college basketball polls.
The Iowa State men fell just one spot following their road loss to Houston this past weekend.

The Cyclones (21-6) are ranked ninth in both the AP and Coaches Polls, giving them another week inside the Top 10. Iowa State heads to Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.

Auburn is the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 60 first-place votes in the AP and 28 of 30 in the Coaches. Duke is No. 2 followed by Florida, Houston, Tennessee, Alabama, St. John’s and Michigan State. 

Texas Tech gives the Big 12 Conference a third team in the Top 10, checking in at No. 10. Arizona and BYU are in the Top 25, as the Wildcats are 22nd in the AP and the Cougars are 25th. Only Arizona is in the Coaches, as they are 21st overall.

AP POLL TOP 25

(Feb. 24, 2025)

1. Auburn (60)

2. Duke

3. Florida

4. Houston

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. St. John’s

8. Michigan State

9. Iowa State

10. Texas Tech

11. Wisconsin

12. Texas A&M

13. Clemson

14. Missouri

15. Michigan

16. Maryland

17. Kentucky

18. Memphis

19. Louisville

20. Purdue

21. Marquette

22. Arizona

23. Saint Mary’s

24. Mississippi State

25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Creighton 53, Ole Miss 28, Kansas 25, New Mexico 23, VCU 20, Oregon 20, UCLA 14, Drake 12, UC San Diego 8, High Point 3, Gonzaga 3, Illinois 3, Vanderbilt 2, Utah State 1, Yale 1

Dropped from rankings: Kansas 23, Ole Miss 24

COACHES POLL TOP 25

1. Auburn (28)

2. Duke (2)

3. Florida

4. Houston

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. St. John’s

8. Michigan State

9. Iowa State

10. Texas Tech

11. Texas A&M

12. Wisconsin

13. Michigan

14. Clemson

15. Maryland

16. Missouri

17. Louisville

18. Memphis

19. Purdue

20. Saint Mary’s

21. Arizona

22. Marquette

23. Kentucky

24. Mississippi State

25. Creighton

Others receiving votes: BYU 39, New Mexico 29, VCU 22, Ole Miss 15, UC San Diego 14, UCLA 13, Kansas 11, Utah State 11, Gonzaga 7, UConn 5, Drake 2, Oregon 1, UC Davis 1

Dropped from rankings: Kansas 25

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

