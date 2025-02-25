Iowa State drops a spot in latest men’s college basketball rankings
The Iowa State men fell just one spot following their road loss to Houston this past weekend.
The Cyclones (21-6) are ranked ninth in both the AP and Coaches Polls, giving them another week inside the Top 10. Iowa State heads to Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.
Auburn is the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 60 first-place votes in the AP and 28 of 30 in the Coaches. Duke is No. 2 followed by Florida, Houston, Tennessee, Alabama, St. John’s and Michigan State.
Texas Tech gives the Big 12 Conference a third team in the Top 10, checking in at No. 10. Arizona and BYU are in the Top 25, as the Wildcats are 22nd in the AP and the Cougars are 25th. Only Arizona is in the Coaches, as they are 21st overall.
AP POLL TOP 25
(Feb. 24, 2025)
1. Auburn (60)
2. Duke
3. Florida
4. Houston
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. St. John’s
8. Michigan State
9. Iowa State
10. Texas Tech
11. Wisconsin
12. Texas A&M
13. Clemson
14. Missouri
15. Michigan
16. Maryland
17. Kentucky
18. Memphis
19. Louisville
20. Purdue
21. Marquette
22. Arizona
23. Saint Mary’s
24. Mississippi State
25. BYU
Others receiving votes: Creighton 53, Ole Miss 28, Kansas 25, New Mexico 23, VCU 20, Oregon 20, UCLA 14, Drake 12, UC San Diego 8, High Point 3, Gonzaga 3, Illinois 3, Vanderbilt 2, Utah State 1, Yale 1
Dropped from rankings: Kansas 23, Ole Miss 24
COACHES POLL TOP 25
1. Auburn (28)
2. Duke (2)
3. Florida
4. Houston
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. St. John’s
8. Michigan State
9. Iowa State
10. Texas Tech
11. Texas A&M
12. Wisconsin
13. Michigan
14. Clemson
15. Maryland
16. Missouri
17. Louisville
18. Memphis
19. Purdue
20. Saint Mary’s
21. Arizona
22. Marquette
23. Kentucky
24. Mississippi State
25. Creighton
Others receiving votes: BYU 39, New Mexico 29, VCU 22, Ole Miss 15, UC San Diego 14, UCLA 13, Kansas 11, Utah State 11, Gonzaga 7, UConn 5, Drake 2, Oregon 1, UC Davis 1
Dropped from rankings: Kansas 25