Iowa State fights past UCF on the road, 77-65
The 10th-ranked Iowa State men used a big second half to get by UCF on the road Tuesday night, 77-65.
Locked in a tight battle at the half, the Cyclones (19-5, 9-4) outscored the Golden Knights over the final 20 minutes, 45-35, to post a second straight win.
Keshon Gilbert led four players in double figures with 15 while Joshua Jefferson added 13. Tamin Lipsey had 11 and Curtis Jones 10 with six rebounds and five assists.
Jefferson also grabbed eight rebounds with four assists, a steal and a block, as Gilbert added seven rebounds and four assists. Lipsey had four rebounds and two steals.
For UCF (13-11, 4-9), Keyshawn Hall had 22 points with Darius Johnson adding 11.
Iowa State’s bench recorded 25 points, as Brandton Chatfield scored nine and Nate Heise added eight. The Cyclones were also plus-nine on the glass.
Up next for Iowa State is a return home this Saturday to host Cincinnati.