Iowa State gets commitment from in-state veteran Eric Mulder for 2025-26
The Iowa State men’s basketball team received a big commitment on Thursday. Oskaloosa native and two-year Purdue-Fort Wayne starter Eric Mulder announced his return home.
The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward will have one season of eligibility remaining after playing three years for the Mastodons.
Mulder was a standout for Pella Christian, averaging 11.6 points and almost 10 rebounds while shooting 65 percent from the field as a senior. The Eagles reached the Class 2A state semifinals that season.
In his first season at Purdue-Fort Wayne, Mulder played in all 32 games as a true freshman before entering the starting lineup the following year. He posted 6.4 points and 7.4 rebounds a game.
This past season, Mulder shot 76 percent from the field, averaging 8.4 points and almost seven rebounds per game. In his three years, he scored 515 points with 491 rebounds, 83 steals and 59 blocked shots.
Where does Eric Mulder fit in with the Cyclones?
Great question, as he definitely presents a variety of skills that Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger will use. Mulder could be a strong member of the second unit to give Joshua Jefferson a break in games, as he is capable of doing what Jefferson does in terms of facilitating the offense.
Mulder’s high shooting percentage should serve him well, though the level of competition will greatly increase within the Big 12 and with the schedule the Cyclones will play.
Expect Mulder to see significant minutes because of his experience and court awareness.