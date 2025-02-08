Iowa State gets right with blowout win over TCU, 82-52
All the eighth-ranked Iowa State men needed was to feel the pressure of a must-win situation.
Curtis Jones scored 24 points and the Cyclones won for the first time since late last month, 82-52 Saturday over TCU.
ESPN’s “College GameDay” was on hand for the game, providing a loud atmosphere inside Hilton Coliseum from Ames.
Milan Momcilovic returned to the lineup and sparked things, going 4 of 7 from 3-point range with 14 points. His insertion into the starting five also allowed Jones to go back to his sixth-man role, as he thrived, sinking five triples.
Dishon Jackson scored 14 with Joshua Jefferson posting 13 points and 10 rebounds. As a team, Iowa State shot 60 percent from the field and made nine 3-pointers.
No player reached double figures for TCU, as Vasean Allette and Trazarien White each scored nine.
The Cyclones led by as many as 33 at one point, outscoring the Horned Frogs inside the paint, 44-28, while also posting 22 points off 16 turnovers.
Iowa State returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to UCF.