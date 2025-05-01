Iowa State receives good news in early NCAA Tournament Bracketology
Obviously plenty can - and will - happen between now and when the 2026 NCAA Tournament tips off. But for ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, there is no offseason when it comes to Bracketology.
Lunardi released his first installment of the projections for next season, and Iowa State received a strong seed.
Despite the loss of Curtis Jones, Keshon Gilbert and a handful of others to the transfer portal, Lunardi sees the newcomers and returning key players holding it together. He has the Cyclones as the No. 3 seed in the Midwest bracket.
Iowa State receives a matchup with South Dakota State in the opening round, and would face either MIssouri or San Diego State in the next. The games would take place in Oklahoma City, easily giving them a home-court advantage.
The No. 2 seed in the Midwest is Kentucky with Illinois and Creighton also slated there. On the top side is No. 1 overall seed Purdue along with Auburn, Louisville and Oregon.
As a whole, the Big 12 Conference has eight teams, the third-most among the conferences.The SEC and Big Ten are first and second with 13 and 12 respectively.
The next version is expected to drop on May 20.