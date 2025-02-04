Iowa State snowed under at Kansas, 69-52
The Iowa State men are in search of an answer.
Once riding high following a 17-1 start to the season, the Cyclones find themselves stuck in a three-game losing skid following a 69-52 loss to Kansas Monday night.
Zeke Mayo knocked down five of the nine made 3-pointers for the Jayhawks (16-6, 7-4), as Hunter Dickinson scored 14 with nine rebounds and four blocks. Dajuan Harris Jr. chipped in 12 with four rebounds and four assists.
For Iowa State (17-5, 7-4), Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert all scored 11. Dishon Jackson had nine and nine rebounds while Curtis Jones finished with seven points and six rebounds, going just 3-for-11 from the field.
After taking a 10-9 lead 13:44 to play before the half, the Cyclones watched as the Jayhawks ignited the Allen Fieldhouse to the tune of a 13-3 run to take control of things. From that point on, it was all Kansas, as they took a 16-point cushion into the break.
Iowa State did what it could to fight back in the second half, but never challenged the motivated Jayhawks. Along with losing in Ames last month, 74-57, Kansas was coming off a disappointing performance in an 81-70 setback at Baylor on Saturday.
Having run the Big 12 Conference for years, the Jayhawks entered the night having lost three of six in the league, including a double-overtime loss to Houston.
Bill Self is now a perfect 38-0 at home with Kansas on Big Monday games.
Iowa State will now have several days to sit and work on what they can do better before returning to the court Saturday to host TCU in Ames. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand for the contest.